Release no. 12 – 2024

20 March 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 13 – 19 March 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 61,200 133,279,949 13 March 2024 3,100 2,141.19 6,637,689 14 March 2024 3,200 2,152.94 6,889,408 15 March 2024 3,300 2,160.38 7,129,254 18 March 2024 3,300 2,147.70 7,087,410 19 March 2024 3,200 2,147.06 6,870,592 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 77,300 167,894,302

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 137,588 B shares corresponding to 0.64 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 13 – 19 March 2024 is enclosed.

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

