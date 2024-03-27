Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 13 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

27 March 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 20 – 26 March 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 77,300 167,894,302 20 March 2024 3,100 2,190.45 6,790,395 21 March 2024 2,500 2,181.35 5,453,375 22 March 2024 2,500 2,217.95 5,544,875 25 March 2024 5,500 2,210.00 12,155,000 26 March 2024 7,500 2,221.03 16,657,725 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 98,400 214,495,672

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 158,688 B shares corresponding to 0.73 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 20 – 26 March 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

