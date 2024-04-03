|
03.04.2024 10:16:00
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 14 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
3 April 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 March – 2 April 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|98,400
|214,495,672
|27 March 2024
|7,500
|2,252.10
|16,890,750
|2 April 2024
|1,500
|2,261.97
|3,392,955
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|107,400
|234,779,377
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 167,688 B shares corresponding to 0.78 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 March – 2 April 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Rockwool International A-S (B)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rockwool International A-S (B)
|305,60
|1,66%