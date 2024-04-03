Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 14 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 April 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 March – 2 April 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 98,400 214,495,672 27 March 2024 7,500 2,252.10 16,890,750 2 April 2024 1,500 2,261.97 3,392,955 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 107,400 234,779,377

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 167,688 B shares corresponding to 0.78 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 March – 2 April 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

