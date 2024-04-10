|
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 15 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
10 April 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 – 9 April 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|107,400
|234,779,377
|3 April 2024
|1,300
|2,292.27
|2,979,951
|4 April 2024
|1,300
|2,359.22
|3,066,986
|5 April 2024
|1,300
|2,313.88
|3,008,044
|8 April 2024
|1,000
|2,349.79
|2,349,790
|9 April 2024
|1,000
|2,310.25
|2,310,250
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|113,300
|248,494,398
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 173,588 B shares corresponding to 0.80 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 – 9 April 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
