Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 22 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

8 May 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 1 – 7 May 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 158,800 350,734,425 1 May 2024 1,500 2,291.31 3,436,965 2 May 2024 1,500 2,303.53 3,455,295 3 May 2024 1,100 2,345.42 2,579,962 6 May 2024 1,100 2,572.91 2,830,201 7 May 2024 1,300 2,567.86 3,338,218 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 165,300 366,375,066

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 225,588 B shares corresponding to 1.04 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 1 – 7 May 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

