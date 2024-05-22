Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 27 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 May 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 May 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 169,500 377,334,579 15 May 2024 1,500 2,643.42 3,965,130 16 May 2024 1,500 2,677.57 4,016,355 17 May 2024 1,500 2,652.96 3,979,440 21 May 2024 2,000 2,652.91 5,305,820 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 176,000 394,601,324

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 236,288 B shares corresponding to 1.09 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 May 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

Attachment