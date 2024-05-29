29.05.2024 13:49:46

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 29 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

29 May 2024

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 22 – 28 May 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]176,000 394,601,324
22 May 20241,6002,677.284,283,648
23 May 20241,3002,746.313,570,203
24 May 20241,5002,790.504,185,750
27 May 20241,6002,825.484,520,768
28 May 20241,5002,860.264,290,390
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)183,500 415.452,083

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 237,383 B shares corresponding to 1.10 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 22 – 28 May 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


