05.06.2024 11:27:12

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 31 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

5 June 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 29 May – 4 June 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]183,500 415,452,083
29 May 20241,5002,871.514,307,265
30 May 20241,5002,845.084,267,620
31 May 20241,5002,837.704,256,550
3 June 20241,5002,881.774,322,655
4 June 20241,7002,813.134,782,321
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)191,200 437,388,494

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 245,083 B shares corresponding to 1.13 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 29 May – 4 June 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten