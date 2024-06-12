|
12.06.2024 11:49:32
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 33 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
12 June 2024
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 5 – 11 June 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|191,200
|437,388,494
|6 June 2024
|1,700
|2,897.84
|4,926,328
|7 June 2024
|1,700
|2,849.29
|4,843,793
|10 June 2024
|1,700
|2,822.38
|4,798,046
|11 June 2024
|1,900
|2,854.15
|5,422,885
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|198,200
|457,379,546
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 252,083 B shares corresponding to 1.17 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 5 – 11 June 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
