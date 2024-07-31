Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 42 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

31 July 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 24 – 30 July 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 244,700 590,238,404 24 July 2024 1,300 2,942.87 3,825,731 25 July 2024 1,500 2,876.36 4,314,540 26 July 2024 1,100 2,926.48 3,219,128 29 July 2024 1,500 2,962.21 4,443,315 30 July 2024 1,300 2,973.45 3,865,485 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 251,400 609,906,603

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 305,283 B shares corresponding to 1.41 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 24 – 30 July 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

