Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 43 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

7 August 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 31 July – 6 August 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 251,400 609,906,603 31 July 2024 1,300 3,028.09 3,936,517 1 August 2024 1,500 2,996.58 4,494,870 2 August 2024 2,000 2,852.97 5,705,940 5 August 2024 2,200 2,667.05 5,867,510 6 August 2024 2,000 2,696.50 5,393,000 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 260,400 635,304,440

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 314,283 B shares corresponding to 1.45 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 31 July – 6 August 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

