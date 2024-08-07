|
07.08.2024 10:02:34
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 43 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
7 August 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 31 July – 6 August 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|251,400
|609,906,603
|31 July 2024
|1,300
|3,028.09
|3,936,517
|1 August 2024
|1,500
|2,996.58
|4,494,870
|2 August 2024
|2,000
|2,852.97
|5,705,940
|5 August 2024
|2,200
|2,667.05
|5,867,510
|6 August 2024
|2,000
|2,696.50
|5,393,000
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|260,400
|635,304,440
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 314,283 B shares corresponding to 1.45 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 31 July – 6 August 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
