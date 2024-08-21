|
21.08.2024 13:47:14
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 45 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
21 August 2024
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 14 – 20 August 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|269,800
|661,090,670
|14 August 2024
|1,700
|2,756.84
|4,686,628
|15 August 2024
|1,600
|2,779.46
|4,447,136
|16 August 2024
|1,600
|2,812.40
|4,499,840
|19 August 2024
|1,600
|2,814.63
|4,503,408
|20 August 2024
|1,900
|2,773.41
|5,269,479
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|278,200
|684,497,161
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 332,083 B shares corresponding to 1.54 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 14 – 20 August 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
