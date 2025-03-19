Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 15 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

19 March 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 12 – 18 March 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 36,150 101,364,941 12 March 2025 800 3,086.06 2,468,848 13 March 2025 900 3,112.29 2,801,061 14 March 2025 900 3,153.31 2,837,979 17 March 2025 900 3,208.24 2,887,416 18 March 2025 900 3,219.86 2,897,874 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 40,550 115,258,119

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 561,763 B shares corresponding to 2.60 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 12 – 18 March 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

