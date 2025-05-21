ROCKWOOL A-S Bearer and-or registered b Aktie
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 31 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
21 May 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 14 – 20 May 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,061,500
|299,481,956
|14 May 2025
|10,000
|308.96
|3,089,600
|15 May 2025
|10,000
|306.28
|3,062,800
|16 May 2025
|10,000
|306.15
|3,061,500
|19 May 2025
|9,000
|309.24
|2,783,160
|20 May 2025
|10,000
|310.22
|3,102,200
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,110,500
|314,581,216
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,729,330 B shares corresponding to 0.82 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 14 – 20 May 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
