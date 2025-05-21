ROCKWOOL A-S Bearer and-or registered b Aktie

ROCKWOOL A-S Bearer and-or registered b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41BEB / ISIN: DK0063855168

21.05.2025 13:47:19

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 31 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

21 May 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 14 – 20 May 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]1,061,500 299,481,956
14 May 202510,000308.963,089,600
15 May 202510,000306.283,062,800
16 May 202510,000306.153,061,500
19 May 20259,000309.242,783,160
20 May 202510,000310.223,102,200
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)1,110,500 314,581,216

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,729,330 B shares corresponding to 0.82 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 14 – 20 May 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

