ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 33 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
28 May 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 21 – 27 May 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,110,500
|314,581,216
|21 May 2025
|9,000
|305.68
|2,751,120
|22 May 2025
|10,000
|305.63
|3,056,300
|23 May 2025
|12,000
|301.37
|3,616,440
|26 May 2025
|10,000
|311.41
|3,114,100
|27 May 2025
|10,000
|313.83
|3,138,300
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,161,500
|330,257,476
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,608,356 B shares corresponding to 0.76 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 21 – 27 May 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
