ROCKWOOL A-S Bearer and-or registered b Aktie

ROCKWOOL A-S Bearer and-or registered b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41BEB / ISIN: DK0063855168

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.05.2025 13:00:08

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 33 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

28 May 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 21 – 27 May 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]1,110,500 314,581,216
21 May 20259,000305.682,751,120
22 May 202510,000305.633,056,300
23 May 202512,000301.373,616,440
26 May 202510,000311.413,114,100
27 May 202510,000313.833,138,300
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)1,161,500 330,257,476

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,608,356 B shares corresponding to 0.76 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 21 – 27 May 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ROCKWOOL A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ROCKWOOL A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ROCKWOOL A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B- 41,76 -0,19% ROCKWOOL A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:05 Q1 2025: In diese Aktien investierte Dalios Ex-Fonds Bridgewater
27.05.25 Carl Icahns Favoriten: Diese Aktien wählte er im 1. Quartal 2025
27.05.25 So positionierte sich die Commerzbank bei US-Aktien im 1. Quartal 2025
26.05.25 1. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot von George Soros
26.05.25 Aktien von Microsoft und Alphabet teilverkauft: Diese Veränderungen hat die UBS in ihrem US-Depot im ersten Quartal 2025 vorgenommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor NVIDIA-Bilanz und Fed-Protokoll: ATX freundlich -- DAX nach Rekordhoch im Minus-- Asiatische Indizes letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hält sich am Mittwoch im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht nachgibt, nachdem er zuvor ein neues Rekordhoch erreicht hatte. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost verlief der Handel zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen