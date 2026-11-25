(RTTNews) - Rockwool A/S (ROCK-B.CO, RKWBF, ROCKb.CO, ROCKa.CO), a Danish building products and equipment company, on Wednesday reported a year-over-year drop in its third-quarter earnings, despite a rise in revenue. The company lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook for both EBIT margin and revenue.

Profit for the period declined to €74 million from €122 million in the prior year.

The corresponding profits before tax were €102 million and €122 million, respectively.

EBIT dropped to €102 million from €126 million a year ago.

Amortisation, depreciation and impairment charges for the third quarters of 2026 and 2025 were €78 million and €63 million, respectively.

EBITDA was €180 million, compared to €189 million in the previous-year quarter.

Revenue for the third quarter rose to €915 million from €890 million last year.

The company said that the strong revenue growth in the first half unexpectedly slowed down in the third quarter across France, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom. The third quarter was impacted by significantly higher-than-expected inflation in energy, logistics and certain oil-related raw materials as prices continued to surge.

Therefore, looking ahead to the full year of 2026, the company has lowered its outlook for the EBIT margin to around 12 percent, down from the earlier estimate of 13-14 percent.

Rockwool has also lowered its revenue growth forecast, now expecting it to be around 5 percent, rather than the previous forecast of 5-7 percent.

Rockwool shares were down 16.87 percent at DKK175.40 on the Copenhagen exchange.

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