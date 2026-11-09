Rocky Brands Aktie

Rocky Brands ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0J2YF / ISIN: US7745151008

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09.11.2026 17:19:02

Rocky Brands: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced that third-quarter sales grew 13% as demand expanded across several brands and channels. For long-term investors, expanding direct-to-consumer retail sales and growing shelf space at major wholesale accounts demonstrate operational momentum.

Three takeaways from management's comments highlight where the business is heading.

Retail sales grew 20% in the third quarter, supported by digital marketing investments and momentum in Lehigh CustomFit, the company's business-to-business safety footwear ordering platform. Shifted advertising spending toward digital channels fueled a 30% increase across owned brand websites, which helped acquire new customers.

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