Rocky Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A0J2YF / ISIN: US7745151008
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09.11.2026 17:19:02
Rocky Brands: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced that third-quarter sales grew 13% as demand expanded across several brands and channels. For long-term investors, expanding direct-to-consumer retail sales and growing shelf space at major wholesale accounts demonstrate operational momentum.
Three takeaways from management's comments highlight where the business is heading.
Retail sales grew 20% in the third quarter, supported by digital marketing investments and momentum in Lehigh CustomFit, the company's business-to-business safety footwear ordering platform. Shifted advertising spending toward digital channels fueled a 30% increase across owned brand websites, which helped acquire new customers.
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Nachrichten zu Rocky Brands IncShs
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26.10.26
|Ausblick: Rocky Brands informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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27.07.26
|Ausblick: Rocky Brands stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Rocky Brands IncShs
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