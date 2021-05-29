Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Celebrates 40th "Ruby" Anniversary with Ruby Chocolate

DURANGO, Colo., May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is honoring 40 years of 'Celebrating Sweetness and Sharing Joy' through gourmet chocolate and confections this month. Nestled on the western slope of the Rockies in Durango, CO, the company was founded in 1981 by Frank Crail and has been delivering a tradition of handcrafting chocolates for four decades.

"Forty years after the doors of the first Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) were opened, I can still clearly remember the feeling of excitement and twinge of anxiety (ok, tons of anxiety) when opening that first day," recalls Crail. "When we spaded that first batch fudge it never crossed my mind that 40 years later I would have the pleasure of celebrating the anniversary with so many wonderful staff members and franchisees. RMCF has undergone many changes throughout the last four decades; however, the one constant is our passion in making every product the peak of perfection and finding joy in sharing sweetness with the world."

From its beginnings as a single shop, the company has grown to manufacture more than 300 varieties of fine chocolates and shares the RMCF experience with customers around the world in hundreds of franchised retail locations.

"This incredible milestone reveals the community principles on which this company was founded: creating shared experiences and products that delight and connect people to their sense of joy," said RMCF CEO, Bryan Merryman. He reflected on the company's 40th Anniversary saying, "We celebrate this achievement because of the dedication our employees, franchisees and customers show every day, I'm honored to be a part of this organization."

A nod to its 'Ruby Anniversary,' the company has launched a limited-edition offering of commemorative confections made with ruby chocolate - a new variety of chocolate made with ruby cacao beans that is naturally pink with berry flavor notes. Find ruby chocolate truffles, hand-dipped, ruby caramel apples, and more in participating RMCF stores and online this summer.

Today, with more enthusiasm than ever for great chocolate, the company celebrates 40 years of spreading joy and elevating sweetness to new heights. "It just goes to show you," said Crail, "that sometimes in life, things have a way of working out and exceeding your wildest expectations."

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As of May 28, 2021, the Company, through its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operated 380 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores in 39 states, Canada, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF." For more information visit www.rmcf.com.

