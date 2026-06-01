Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Reports Wider Q4 Loss, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) reported on Monday wider loss in the fourth quarter of 2026, ended February 28. The loss was attributable to the disposal of supplies with old branding, and lower revenue due to the underperformance of the company's packaged boxed assortment business.

Net loss for the fourth quarter widened to $3.42 million, from $2.90 million in 2025.

EBITDA for this year was $2.64 million, compared with $2.49 million in the same quarter last year.

The total revenue was $6.76 million, compared with $8.90 million last year.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were currently trading 7.11 percent lower at $1.8300.