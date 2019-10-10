Rocky Mountain Radiologists, PC signs Letter-of-Intent with Radiology Imaging Associates, PC to join RIA and maintain private, clinician-owned practice

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiology Imaging Associates, PC will welcome 20 physicians from Rocky Mountain Radiologists, PC to the RIA practice on January 1, 2020.

"The two practices are naturally compatible," said Andrew Fisher, MD, MBA, member of the RIA Board of Directors, and director of the RIA/RMR integration initiative. "We are delighted to welcome RMR to RIA. Our two groups share values for putting patients at the center of everything we do. Our teams of physicians are sub-specialized and fellowship-trained radiologists. We agree that timely and collaborative service to our referring healthcare providers is a hallmark of our respective practices, which we will continue to deliver together," said Fisher.

Along with 18 sub-specialized physicians in body imaging radiology, breast imaging radiology, musculoskeletal imaging radiology and neuroradiology, RMR will bring two Interventional Radiologists (IR) to join RIA IR physicians, national leaders in the field. Taken together, the two practices will number more than 120 radiologists.

"One of the most important factors in the decision by our practice to join RIA was our unified desire to remain independent and physician-owned," said Brian L. Ravert, MD, and President, RMR. "We choose to fulfill that goal with RIA and work with them to identify efficiencies in the practice of radiology and clinical quality that will benefit our patients, providers, and shareholders," said Ravert.

To learn more about Radiology Imaging Associates, PC, contact Dr. Andrew Fisher at 303-725-6228 or andy.fisher@riaco.com, or visit www.riaco.com. To learn more about Rocky Mountain Radiologists, PC, contact Dr. Brian Ravert at 303-753-1191 or bravertmd@rmrad.co, or visit www.rmradiologists.com.

About Radiology Imaging Associates, PC (RIA)

RIA is a leading provider of diagnostic and interventional radiology services in the Mountain West. Founded in the 1960s, RIA is the recognized leader in imaging quality with sub-specialized radiologists providing services for all major non-university hospital systems in Colorado. The team also provides 24-hour coverage for neuroradiology, body imaging and general radiology, with availability of pediatric imaging; and sponsors RIA clinical research trials. For more information, visit www.riaco.com

RIA is one of two founding members of Covalent Radiology, formed in 2018 to provide private radiology practices with an independent, physician-governed option to publicly-traded and private equity-funded organizations. For more information about Covalent Radiology, visit www.covalentradiology.com

About Rocky Mountain Radiologists, PC (RMR)

RMR has provided quality, sub-specialized radiological care to the West Denver community for over 50 years, including 24-hour hospital-based and out-patient professional radiology services. Founded as a community-based practice at Lutheran Hospital (now Lutheran Medical Center) in Wheat Ridge, CO, RMR supports several multi-modality imaging centers across the metro Denver area and provides services for much of the northwest corner of Colorado, covering Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs and Memorial Regional Health in Craig. For more information, visit www.rmradiologists.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocky-mountain-radiologists-pc-signs-letter-of-intent-with-radiology-imaging-associates-pc-to-join-ria-and-maintain-private-clinician-owned-practice-300934846.html

SOURCE Radiology Imaging Associates, PC