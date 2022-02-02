Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Rodman signs richest NWSL contract ever with Spirit
The Washington Spirit have signed Trinity Rodman to the richest contract in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League. The extension with the 19-year-old daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman is worth at least $1.1 million over four years, according to the Washington Post. Octagon Soccer, which represents Rodman, announced that the deal makes Rodman the league’s highest-paid player. Rodman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL draft by the Spirit, which went on to win the league championship. She scored seven goals and had seven assists, and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year. “We’re incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons. She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts,” Spirit coach Kris Ward said. Rodman was also named the 2021 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year following her rookie season with the Spirit. She earned her first call-up with the national team for its January camp. Rodman’s deal runs through the 2024 season with a team option for 2025 that will be activated the first time she plays in a match for the Spirit this season. Players reported to NWSL training camps this week for the league’s 10th season. The players association and the league agreed to terms on its first collective bargaining agreement on Monday. ___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Rodman signs richest NWSL contract ever with Spirit 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
