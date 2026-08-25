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WKN: 907324 / ISIN: CH0010702154

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25.08.2026 07:00:15

Roger Albrecht to become the new CEO of the Komax Group

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Roger Albrecht to become the new CEO of the Komax Group

25-Aug-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dierikon, 25 August 2026

Media release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The Board of Directors of Komax Holding AG has appointed Roger Albrecht as the new CEO. He is currently a member of Rieter’s Group Executive Committee, and will assume the role of CEO at the Komax Group during the first quarter of 2027. Until then, Andreas Häberli, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will continue to lead the Komax Group on an interim basis.

Roger Albrecht will become the new CEO of the Komax Group during the first quarter of 2027. He succeeds Andreas Häberli, Chairman of the Board of Directors, who has been leading the company on an interim basis since 1 April 2026. Roger Albrecht is joining the Komax Group from Rieter, where he has held various management positions for over ten years and has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2021. He currently heads the “Components & Technology” division. After joining Rieter as a financial controller for one of its divisions, he served as Managing Director of a subsidiary in Germany for three years. Prior to that, he spent seven years in various finance roles at the Hilti Group, including three years as Director of Finance in Canada. Roger Albrecht holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of St.Gallen.

“The Board of Directors is very pleased to have found in Roger Albrecht a CEO who combines extensive management experience with a strong understanding of technology and proven financial expertise,” says Andreas Häberli, Chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO of the Komax Group. “He understands the challenges facing international industrial companies, and has the experience to successfully navigate the intense competitive pressure from China. We are confident that he will drive forward the Komax Group’s ongoing realignment with great energy and focus.”

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Group Communications / Investor Relations / ESG
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Stories
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: www.komaxgroup.com/stories

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 529900UID9PCQXLG9479
EQS News ID: 2384900

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2384900  25-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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