Roger Mumford Homes announces Heritage at Little Ferry is Now Open!

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roger Mumford Homes is pleased to announce that Heritage at Little Ferry is now open! The community celebrated its successful grand opening on September 7th and 8th with prospective homebuyers coming from the New York boroughs and northern New jersey to experience the exciting grand reveal. Heritage at Little Ferry offers new homes for sale located near the Hudson River – just 12 miles from Midtown Manhattan.

"Homebuyers loved this new, intimate collection of single-family homes," said Roger Mumford, President of Roger Mumford Homes. "With two cul-de-sacs and beautiful lots, this enchanting Bergen County community represents a unique opportunity to purchase a new home in a new subdivision close to Manhattan."

Heritage at Little Ferry features four of Roger Mumford Homes' innovative home designs (the Lincoln, Chester, Byron and Emerson) that highlight up to five bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three baths, one- to two-car garages per plan, and up to 2,564 sq. ft. of living space. Various exterior looks are available.

Other highlights include (per plan): Open floor plans with spacious great rooms; well-appointed kitchens with granite countertops, recessed panel cabinets and Samsung stainless steel appliances; convenient mudrooms and flex rooms; master baths with oversized 4' x 4' showers; oak treads and railing on main stairs; large master suites with tray ceilings and generous walk-in closets; carriage-style insulated garage doors, high-efficiency natural gas furnaces and high-efficiency air conditioning.

"The structural integrity of our homes, as well as the layouts and finish details stand out to homebuyers," said Mumford. "We create homes for today's lifestyles, utilizing space efficiently with premium, thoughtful features."

Nestled in southern Bergen County, Heritage at Little Ferry is just a short five-minute walk to the commuter bus to Manhattan, and offers easy access to the George Washington Bridge, the Garden State Parkway and Routes 17, 4, 46 and 80. Shopping, dining and recreation are all within reach at this Bergen County community. Little Ferry is home to nature trails, a bird sanctuary and fishing lakes. Residents will enjoy eclectic shopping at nearby Willowbrook Mall and the Outlets at Bergen Town Center. Heritage at Little Ferry is also located in close proximity to the many distinguished restaurants in the surrounding towns of Ridgewood and Hoboken.

Single-family homes are starting at $579,900. Those interested in the community are invited to call 732-996-8822 or visit HeritageAtLittleFerry.com to become an Heritage at Little Ferry VIP and receive the latest news and information.

About Roger Mumford Homes

Roger Mumford Homes was founded in 2005 by Roger Mumford, former President and Co-founder of the Matzel & Mumford Organization, which built over 75 new home communities in New Jersey. The builder has since earned multiple awards in recognition of its excellence in design and detail, reinforcing its brand and reputation. To learn more, please visit RogerMumfordHomes.com or call 732.842.1580.

