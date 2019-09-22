Roger Mumford Homes celebrates the success of Brownstones at Red Bank.

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Brownstones at Red Bank, a 22-unit authentic brownstone townhome community from Roger Mumford Homes celebrated its Model Grand Opening on September 7th and 8th. Numerous deposits were taken from younger professionals, as well as move down buyers who love the quality and detail of these homes and the Red Bank location.

Three floor plans are available to choose from, one of which is the Brooklyn home design. This home features 2,300 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage. The Brooklyn model was decorated by Interior Designer Lisa Goodwyn of Blackwood Associates Interiors. Goodwyn is highly respected in the industry and worked with Roger Mumford Homes to accentuate the ambiance of these Brownstones.

"Our design concept is clean and current using high-end finishes that still allow the client to select from a wide variety of options," said Goodwyn. "The furnishings and décor used in the space incorporate current trends in the marketplace, creating a perfect blend of form, function and comfort."

The Brownstones at Red Bank is a creative, boutique-style, high quality opportunity for buyers looking to move-up or move down. "The beautiful thing is that you will not see any garages as you drive by and the streetscape is dominated by beautiful architecture, gorgeous brick work and black ornamental fencing with gates in front of the landscaping," said Roger Mumford of Roger Mumford Homes.

The Brownstones at Red Bank is walking distance to the train station, Navesink River and local charm of the downtown district. These townhomes are ideal for commuters with access to several local ferries to New York City, as well as NJ Transit.

As the Brownstones at Red Bank celebrate their highly anticipated grand opening, the "cool little town" of Red Bank continues to see a transformation. Over the last decade, this revitalized area of Monmouth County has quickly become one of the most desirable places to live. Red Bank is a cultural melting pot with the vibrancy of a city fused with the quaint feeling of suburbia – making the Brownstones at Red Bank the best of both worlds at a fantastic value.

Townhomes are priced from the mid $500s. To learn more about Brownstones Red Bank, visit BrownstonesRedBank.com.

About Roger Mumford Homes

Roger Mumford Homes was founded in 2005 by Roger Mumford, former President and Co-founder of the Matzel & Mumford Organization, which built over 75 new home communities in New Jersey. The builder has since earned multiple awards in recognition of its excellence in design and detail, reinforcing its brand and reputation. To learn more, please visit RogerMumfordHomes.com or call 732.842.1580.

Roger Mumford Homes celebrates the success of Brownstones at Red Bank.

SOURCE Roger Mumford Homes