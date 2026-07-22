Rogers Communications Turns To Loss In Q2, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Shares Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss attributable to its shareholders of C$726 million, or C$1.37 a share, compared with earnings of C$157 million, or C$0.29 a share, in the prior year, mainly due to the non-cash loss on revaluation of the MLSE put liability. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company's shareholders stood at C$640 million, or C$1.15 per share, compared with earnings of C$620 million, or C$1.14 per share, in the previous year.

Total revenue rose 8 percent, to C$5,615 million from last year's C$5,216 million, driven by revenue growth in Media and Cable.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook for the full year 2026, expecting total service revenue growth of 3 percent to 5 percent, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 1 percent to 3 percent.

In the pre-market hours, RCI is trading at $33.33, down 3.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.