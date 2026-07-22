Rogers Communications Aktie
WKN: 867590 / ISIN: CA7751092007
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22.07.2026 13:44:58
Rogers Communications Turns To Loss In Q2, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Shares Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss attributable to its shareholders of C$726 million, or C$1.37 a share, compared with earnings of C$157 million, or C$0.29 a share, in the prior year, mainly due to the non-cash loss on revaluation of the MLSE put liability. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company's shareholders stood at C$640 million, or C$1.15 per share, compared with earnings of C$620 million, or C$1.14 per share, in the previous year.
Total revenue rose 8 percent, to C$5,615 million from last year's C$5,216 million, driven by revenue growth in Media and Cable.
Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook for the full year 2026, expecting total service revenue growth of 3 percent to 5 percent, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 1 percent to 3 percent.
In the pre-market hours, RCI is trading at $33.33, down 3.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Nachrichten zu Rogers Communications Inc.
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21.07.26
|Ausblick: Rogers Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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07.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Rogers Communications veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: Rogers Communications stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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07.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Rogers Communications informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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28.01.26
|Ausblick: Rogers Communications veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Rogers Communications Inc.
|28,68
|-0,38%
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