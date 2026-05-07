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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.05.2026 13:05:43
Rogers Corp. SVP Sells 830 Shares Worth $113,000 as the Stock Continues Its Climb. Time to Sell?
Brian Keith Larabee, senior vice president and general manager of Elastomeric Material Solutions at Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG), reported the sale of 830 shares of common stock for a transaction value of ~$113,000 on May 1, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($135.91); post-transaction value based on latest available market close price ($134.44 as of May 1, 2026).1-year price change calculated using May 1, 2026, as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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