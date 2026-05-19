Rogers Corp Promotes Interim CEO Ali El-Haj To CEO

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corporation (ROG), a manufacturer of engineered materials and components, Tuesday announced that they have promoted their interim Chief Executive, Ali El-Haj to the role of Chief Executive Officer and President of the company, effective May 19.

Ali El-Haj took over as the interim CEO when the previous chief executive stepped down in July 2025.

El-Haj is a seasoned CEO with over 30 years of international experience leading growth, turnarounds, and strategic expansion and was most recently working at Techniplas. Prior to this, he was the President and CEO of CAP-CON Automotive Technologies.

In pre-market activity, ROG shares were trading at $133, down 0.60% on the New York Stock Exchange.