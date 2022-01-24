|
24.01.2022 12:00:00
Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI®) Composition Unchanged
SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the annual meeting of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI®) Committee, Jim Rogers and Beeland Interests, Inc. announce no adjustments to the weights of components comprising the RICI, leaving the Index components and weights unchanged since the January 2019 roll period. This outcome reaffirms the founding premise that for the sake of transparency, consistency and stability, composition changes to the RICI be infrequent.
The RICI represents the value of a compendium (or "basket") of globally traded commodities employed in the global economy (38 commodity futures contracts), ranging from agricultural and energy products to metals and minerals. The RICI and its various sub-indexes are used by many investment banks and investors throughout the world.
A copy of the current RICI Handbook may be downloaded free of charge at the following Internet link: http://www.beelandinterests.com/RICI%20Handbook.html
Jim Rogers, an advocate of commodities-based investing, created the RICI in 1997 and 1998 and is the CEO of Beeland Interests, Inc., the owner of the Index. The RICI Committee, currently chaired by Jim Rogers, determines the Index components and weights. Jim Rogers also is the author of Investment Biker, Adventure Capitalist, Hot Commodities, A Bull In China, A Gift to My Children and Street Smarts – Adventures on the Road and in the Markets.
"Jim Rogers", "James Beeland Rogers, Jr.", and "Rogers" are trademarks and service marks of, and "Rogers International Commodity Index" and "RICI" are registered trademarks and service marks of, Beeland Interests, Inc., which are used subject to license. The personal names and likeness of Jim Rogers/James Beeland Rogers, Jr. are owned and licensed by James Beeland Rogers, Jr.
Related Links
http://www.beelandinterests.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rogers-international-commodity-index-rici-composition-unchanged-301466263.html
SOURCE Beeland Interests, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schaffen es auf grünes Terrain -- Im Abwärtssog: ATX sackt letztlich ab -- DAX geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Montag mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den US-Börsen ging es schlussendlich doch noch aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien gab es am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.