20.10.2022 00:22:00
Rogers launches Technology Centre of Excellence at NORCAT to focus on future of smart mining
Rogers Communications and to NORCAT have announced a five-year strategic relationship to accelerate technology adoption in the global mining industry.Through this collaboration, Rogers will establish the Rogers Technology Centre of Excellence at the NORCAT Underground Centre in Sudbury, Ontario to bring innovative new solutions to life and increase efficiency and safety in the industry. “As part of our commitment to driving leading-edge innovation within mining, construction, and other industrial sectors, our collaboration with NORCAT and the launch of the Rogers Technology Centre of Excellence will foster unique opportunities to engage with likeminded organizations and emerging technology companies,” Tom Turner, President, Rogers Business said in a news release.“With this important investment, we will enable Canadian and global customers and partners, to develop, validate and implement their industrial automation ideas right here in Canada.”The Rogers Technology Centre of Excellence will harness the power of 5G through a dedicated wireless private network and accelerate adoption of transformative new technologies.As the global mining industry continues its journey of digital transformation, mining companies are embracing technologies to power safe, sustainable, and competitive solutions. The WPN will enablw clients using the NORCAT Underground Centre to develop, test, and demonstrate scalable technologies such as tele-remote and autonomous operations, industrial IoT, asset tracking, and drone mapping.
