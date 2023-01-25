|
25.01.2023 01:46:16
Rogers, Shaw, And Quebecor Welcome Decision By Federal Court Of Appeal On Merger Deal
(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO, RCI), Shaw Communications Inc., and Quebecor Inc. welcomed the decision by the Federal Court of Appeal.
The Court dismissed the appeal by the Commissioner of Competition of the December 31, 2022, decision of the Competition Tribunal. The Tribunal rejected the Commissioner's challenge of the proposed acquisition of Freedom Mobile by Videotron Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Inc., and the subsequent combination of Rogers and Shaw.
The companies said that the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, must approve spectrum license transfers from Shaw to Videotron - in connection with the proposed acquisition of Freedom Mobile by Videotron - before the combination of Rogers and Shaw can proceed.
The Rogers combination with Shaw has already been approved by the shareholders of Shaw and the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, and the transfer of Shaw's broadcasting licences to Rogers has been approved by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|44,80
|0,45%
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|39,50
|2,78%
