04.09.2026 07:12:49

Rogers Signs Quebecor 12-Year NHL French-Language Deal

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) on Thursday announced that it has agreed with Quebecor Inc. (QBR-B.TO) to a new 12-year sublicensing agreement for French-language national NHL games in Canada, starting with the 2026-2027 season.

Under the deal, TVA Sports will broadcast up to 350 regular-season NHL games each season, including 32 Montreal Canadiens games and all Canadiens games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The agreement includes six of eight First Round playoff series. It also covers three of four Second Round series, the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

The deal also includes all major NHL tentpole events. The company said that the deal also gives Quebecor 10 more regular-season Canadiens games than under the previous agreement.

TVA Sports and TVA Sports Direct will distribute the games, with Quebecor's illico+ platform also joining the broadcast ecosystem.

The new arrangement follows Rogers' 12-year national NHL media rights agreement with the league covering the 2026-27 through 2037-38 seasons.

Rogers Communications closed trading 3.68% higher at $38 on the New York Stock Exchange. In after-hours trading, 0.09% higher at $38.03.

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