12.02.2020 02:05:00
Rogers Sugar Announces Election of Directors
/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES
NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 20, 2019 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 11, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The details of the election are as follows:
Director nominee
Outcome
Votes for
% for
Votes withheld
% withheld
Dean Bergmame
elected
27,679,825
95.88%
1,190,069
4.12%
William Maslechko
elected
26,476,548
91.71%
2,393,346
8.29%
M. Dallas H. Ross
elected
25,818,301
89.43%
3,051,593
10.57%
Daniel Lafrance
elected
28,439,910
98.51%
429,984
1.49%
Gary M. Collins
elected
27,767,254
96.18%
1,102,640
3.82%
Stephanie Wilkes
elected
25,929,788
89.82%
2,940,106
10.18%
In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:
Director nominee
Votes for
% for
Votes withheld
% withheld
M. Dallas H. Ross
28,086,638
97.29%
783,256
2.71%
Daniel Lafrance
28,376,113
98.29%
493,781
1.71%
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
www.LanticRogers.com
SOURCE Rogers Sugar
