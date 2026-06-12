Rogers Sugar Reaches 5-year Labor Deal With Union At Montreal Refinery

(RTTNews) - Canada-based Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI_UN.TO, RSI.TO) announced that the main bargaining unit representing majority of workers at its Montreal refinery has ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

The site employs about 240 unionized workers. The previous agreement with the union, "Le Syndicat des Travailleuses et Travailleurs de Sucre Lantic - CSN", at the site was expired on May 31, 2026.

The company noted that it has been on negotiations with the union over the past few months with a view to reaching a new collective agreement.

"The ratification of this five-year agreement is a positive outcome for everyone at the Montreal refinery. We are committed to a stable and productive working environment, and this agreement reflects that shared interest", Rogers Chief Executive Mike Walton said.

The company also expects the new agreement to support the completion its LEAP project, strengthening its position in the Canadian food industry as a supplier.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, shares of Rogers Sugar closed Thursday's trading 1.17 percent higher at C$6.91.