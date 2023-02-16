|
16.02.2023 14:24:29
Rogers To Reduce 7% Workforce Through Businesses Divestment
(RTTNews) - Rogers Corp. (ROG) Thursday announced a reduction of approximately 7 percent of its global workforce as a result of divesting and streamlining operations.
The company said it plans to divest the rubber product line in the Elastomeric Material Solutions business unit by the end of the first quarter of 2023 and a charge of approximately $27 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. Rogers had revenue of around $18 million in 2022 from this business.
The company will exit the Advanced Electronic Solutions' laminate circuit materials business and the Price Road facility in Arizona. The exit will result in a non-cash charge of approximately $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
These actions are to lower costs and improve profitability. Further, Rogers said it expects "to deliver both top-line growth and improved operating margins."
