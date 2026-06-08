

EQS-Media / 08.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST



ROHM Semiconductor partners with AIXTRON to scale in-house GaN power device production using the G10-GaN platform

Herzogenrath, June 8, 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA), a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, today announced a strategic production partnership with ROHM Semiconductor, a global leader in power semiconductor solutions. ROHM has selected AIXTRON's G10-GaN deposition system to establish in-house GaN epitaxy at its Hamamatsu plant in Japan. The system is currently ramping for volume production of 8-inch GaN epitaxial wafers for 650 V and 100 V power device platforms.

ROHM has built a strong position in gallium nitride power devices. Its EcoGaN™ product family – including 650 V GaN HEMTs for server power supplies, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters – addresses high-growth applications in AI data center infrastructure and electric vehicle (EV) powertrains. ROHM’s 100 V product line targets growing demand for high-efficiency voltage regulation modules (VRMs) used in AI accelerators and GPU-based computing platforms, where power density, efficiency and thermal management are key requirements.

Until now, ROHM relied on external foundry manufacturing for its 650V GaN devices. By bringing GaN epitaxy in-house, ROHM is taking an important step toward greater control over a critical part of the device manufacturing process. The installation of AIXTRON's G10-GaN system at the Hamamatsu plant supports ROHM’s transition toward increased vertical integration and strengthens its ability to scale production for next-generation power semiconductor applications.

"AIXTRON's G10-GaN system represents the ideal combination of proven technology, scalability, and partnership approach that ROHM requires to lead in GaN power devices," said Yasushi Hamazawa, Executive Officer at ROHM Semiconductor. "In addition to possessing world-leading epitaxial growth technology and pursuing continuous development, AIXTRON actively engages with us on process optimization and long-term roadmap alignment. This collaboration will be instrumental in strengthening our product competitiveness and meeting the increasingly demanding performance requirements of AI and automotive customers."

"We are honored that ROHM has chosen AIXTRON for this strategic production expansion," said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE. "ROHM's decision to insource GaN epitaxy on our G10-GaN platform reflects a pivotal shift in how leading device manufacturers are securing their compound semiconductor supply chains. Our partnership with ROHM combines AIXTRON's process expertise with ROHM's proven device technology – together, we are accelerating the mainstream adoption of GaN power electronics."

The collaboration between AIXTRON and ROHM extends well beyond the supply of production equipment. Both companies are working closely on process optimization and long-term technology roadmap alignment. AIXTRON's G10-GaN platform – its production-proven system for high-volume GaN-on-silicon epitaxy – delivers the uniformity, throughput, and process control required for manufacturing GaN devices with high breakdown voltage, low on-resistance, and excellent thermal stability.

With in-house GaN epitaxy, ROHM gains greater control over wafer quality, device performance, and production scheduling. This strengthens the company’s ability to respond to customer requirements in the fast-moving AI and automotive power electronics markets and positions ROHM for long-term competitiveness in a GaN power device market projected to reach approximately USD 3 billion by 2030.

Contact

Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON:

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.



ROHM‘s EcoGaN™ is ROHM’s brand name for GaN devices that contribute to energy conservation and miniaturization by maximizing GaN characteristics to achieve lower application power consumption, smaller peripheral components, and simpler designs requiring fewer parts.

EcoGaN™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.





Forward-Looking Statements

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