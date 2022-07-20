ROI Training, Inc. Becomes AWS Advanced Tier Training Partner, Delivering AWS Cloud Skills Training to IT Professionals and Business Leaders

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROI Training, an award-winning global information technology training company, has achieved Advanced Tier status in the AWS Training Partner (ATP) program.

As an Advanced Tier AWS Training Partner, ROI Training offers a breadth of AWS training options for all competency levels. The ROI Training team works with organizations to design and implement tailored training plans to accelerate cloud adoption and drive business transformation. Whether your organization is just starting its journey to the cloud or looking to train staff on your specific implementation of AWS, ROI can assess the team's skills, identify gaps, and recommend a blended training solution to close those gaps.

"We are quite proud to have achieved Advanced Tier AWS Training Partner status in just six months. Advanced Tier Partner status recognizes our expertise in this space along with our commitment to a successful partnership with AWS," said David Carey, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at ROI Training. "We are laser-focused on addressing the growing demand for cloud skills in the market. AWS supports millions of customers across virtually every industry and of every size. Our proven track record of scaling cutting-edge training helps customers accelerate AWS adoption, become more agile, and innovate faster."

ROI Training's catalog of AWS offerings includes private and public instructor-led classroom training, new hire programs, "Women in Tech" events, and "Cloud for Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members". The content is designed by experts at AWS and updated regularly which drives cloud fluency and accelerates the adoption of AWS.

Per Forrester*, organizations who upskill their workforce with AWS Training and Certification experience faster delivery on cloud projects, higher staff retention among knowledgeable employees, and over 200% ROI on their AWS Cloud investment over three years.

* The Total Economic Impact(TM) of AWS Training and Certification , Forrester Consulting, May 2022

As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. Research shows that 85% of organizations report deficits in cloud expertise (451 Research, Voice of the Enterprise (VotE): Cloud, Hosting & Managed Services, Organizational Dynamics 2020, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence). The ATP AWS Training Partner Program is designed for organizations like ROI Training that are experienced in delivering high-quality technical training programs to customers across all verticals and are empowered by the ATP program to deliver AWS Training that enables IT professionals and businesses to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud.

Since its inception in 2002, ROI Training has worked to build a team of technical trainers that bring expertise, passion, and genuine excitement to the classroom. Having trained over 200,000 people on cloud technologies with consistent customer satisfaction scores of 95% or higher, ROI Training delivers outstanding quality and customer service to customers.

AWS Classroom Training gives learners the opportunity to engage live and get questions answered by an expert instructor. Many courses also include hands-on labs, which allow learners to practice real-world scenarios in a sandbox environment. Training also helps prepare learners for AWS Certification exams, which validate technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognized credential.

About ROI Training

ROI delivers cutting-edge technology and management training solutions to large corporations and government agencies around the world. At ROI, we strive to provide business professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to increase work performance and drive greater return on investment for the global customers we support. ROI Training is an award-winning provider of training in the cloud space and has been recognized 6 times by Training Industry Inc. as a Top 20 Technology Training Company.

Founded in 2002, ROI Training is headquartered in New York and delivers customized training in 30+ countries covering 12 languages.

Media Contact: media@roitraining.com

