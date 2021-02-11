Rokmaster Drills Strong Gold Mineralization of 21.65 g/t AuEq over 1.95 Metres, within a larger envelope of 11.02 g/t AuEq over 3.95 Metres, and Confirms Main Zone Gold Mineralization over 595 Ver...

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to present further assay results from diamond drill holes RR20-01 – RR20-11 from its ongoing drill program at the Revel Ridge polymetallic gold-silver Project ("Revel Ridge" or the "Project") which demonstrate the remarkable continuity of structurally controlled gold mineralization in the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ") and the parallel Footwall Zone ("RRFZ"), and significant silver grades in the Yellowjacket Zone ("RRYZ").

Rokmaster has currently completed 27 diamond drill holes in the 2020 and 2021 programs, totalling 9,304 m of NQ sized drill core. The plan map illustrating the collar locations of all of the drillholes collared to date in the 2020 and 2021 programs is presented on the digital link Figure 1. Plan View Collar Locations, and the location of all drillholes completed in 2020 and 2021 are illustrated on the block model presented on the digital link Figure 2. Main Zone Block Model, also available at www.rokmaster.com.

Drilling Highlights:

RRMZ Intervals

RR20-07

7.23 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") over 3.3 m

RR20-09

11.02 g/t AuEq over 3.95 m ,



including: 21.65 g/t AuEq over 1.95 m



and: 26.73 g/t AuEq over 1.15 m

RRYZ Intervals

RR20-04

580 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 2.9 m ,



and: 296 g/t AgEq over 4.26 m

RR20-07

o21 g/t AgEq over 2.63 m

Out of the 11 drillholes (RR20-01 to RR20-11) for which all assays have been received to date, 8 of the 11 boreholes intersected gold equivalent grades and widths which would be included in an inferred resource calculation using the parameters described in the December 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") study (Rokmaster news release dated December 8, 2020). Assay results of one of these drillholes, DDH RR20-11, has been previously released (Rokmaster news release dated December 11, 2020).

The 2020 and ongoing 2021 drill programs have intersected the RRMZ mineralization from an elevation of 936 m up to 341 m . Using this and historical data, Rokmaster has shown that the RRMZ mineralization demonstrates remarkable continuity over a vertical distance of 595 m and has successfully been drilled along strike for 1,025 m . Within the approximate 55-degree dipping plane of mineralization, significant gold mineralization has been demonstrated over down-dip distances of 745 m .





Within the RRMZ, the mineralogic, alteration and structural signatures of well-mineralized rock at shallowest elevation datums are virtually identical to the mineralogic, alteration and structural vectors at deepest elevation datums. Mineralization within the RRMZ remains open in virtually all strike and dip directions. Currently, successful RRMZ intersections have been obtained 250 m external to the inferred resource volumes documented in the December 8, 2020 PEA.





Drillholes RR20-01, 02 and 08 all had variable gold mineralization but those results fell below the threshold used for inclusion in this news release. The threshold used for inclusion in this news release is approximately 2.5 g/t AuEq over greater than 2.0 m .





In addition to the RRMZ, significant results were intersected in the silver-rich RRYZ and the gold bearing RRFZ.





The results from drillholes RR20-03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09 and 10 are presented in Table 1.

John Mirko, President and CEO and Rokmaster, commented: "Successfully targeting the RRMZ mineralization over long step-out distances both along strike and up and down dip is a clear testament to the remarkable continuity of the deformation zone that hosts the gold and poly metallic mineralization within the RRMZ. The observation that significant gold mineralization has been repeatedly cut, on an estimated 50 – 100 m centres, with an approximate 75% success rate, is an outstanding ratio for any gold deposit. Drilling has also shown that while the RRMZ mineralization is highly planar, the higher-grade silver mineralization associated with the Yellowjacket Zone ("RRYJ"), is likely located in a deformed anticlinal fold. This structure may thicken the silver enriched RRYJ sulphides in the keel and stack the same sulphide horizon, at least twice, along its limbs. Both the RRMZ and RRYJ remain open in several directions. With the continued success of our ongoing drilling, we anticipate a revised resource calculation for the Project in the coming months."

Table 1. Summary of the Selected Assay Results of Revel Ridge Main Zone Mineralization

DDH From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone AuEq

g/t AgEq

g/t RR20-03 227.12 230.55 3.43 0.82 107.4 7.9 0.3 RRMZ 5.53 -- including 228.75 230.55 1.8 1.5 158.4 13.9 0.6 RRMZ 9.41 --





















and 239.8 242.5 2.7 2.3 7.3 0.5 1 RRFZ 3.06 --





















RR20-04 118.95 121.85 2.9 0.17 68 2 12.3 RRYJ -- 580 including 118.95 124.75 5.8 0.09 35.5 1.1 6.5 RRYJ -- 307





















and 168.8 173.06 4.26 0.12 47.2 2.4 4.7 RRYJ -- 296 including 171.3 173.06 1.76 0.21 70.5 3 10.5 RRYJ -- 551





















and 217.13 221.55 4.42 2.74 5.8 0.2 0.6 RRMZ 3.18 -- including 220.55 221.55 1 9.51 16 0.8 2.2 RRMZ 11.07 --





















RR20-05 306.95 312.55 5.6 1.71 9.5 0.4 0.7 RRMZ 2.32 -- including 306.95 308.25 1.3 4.16 21.7 1 1.1 RRMZ 5.36 --





















RR20-06 305.38 306.4 1.02 5.41 54 2.8 3.8 RRMZ 9.02 --





















RR20-07 261.5 264.13 2.63 0.12 67.1 3.3 15.3 RRYJ -- 721 including 262.54 264.13 1.59 0.19 109 5.3 25.2 RRYJ -- 1182





















and 307.26 321.55 14.29 1.12 31.3 1.4 2 RRMZ 3.03 -- including 307.26 308.75 1.49 0.51 74.4 4.1 5.2 RRYJ 5.56 423 and including 310.16 317.3 7.14 1.66 45.5 1.9 2.8 RRMZ 4.33 -- including 314 317.3 3.3 3.05 78.9 3.3 3.9 RRMZ 7.23 --





















RR20-09 267.1 272 4.9 0.66 72 3.4 1.9 RRYJ -- 293





















and 297.65 301.6 3.95 5.28 119.1 4.7 4.9 RRMZ 11.02 -- including 298.65 300.6 1.95 10.48 234.5 9.2 9.4 RRMZ 21.65 -- including 299.45 300.6 1.15 14.57 231 10.4 10.6 RRMZ 26.73 --





















RR20-10 253.35 255.55 2.2 5.39 41.6 2.1 5.2 RRMZ 9.21 --

Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core length recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true widths of the reported mineralized intervals.

*The metal values used in the gold equivalent calculations of US$1,561/oz Au, US$20.55/oz silver, US$0.91/lb lead and US$1.07/lb zinc, are based on the consensus average long-term price forecasts published by a major commercial bank at the end of October, 2020, as per the Technical Report, with an effective date of December 8, 2020 by Micon International Limited, entitled: An Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Revel Ridge Project, Revelstoke, BC, Canada, for Rokmaster Resources Corp. The formula used to calculate gold equivalence for the RRMZ and RRFZ is: AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.013) + (Pb% x 0.4) + (Zn% x 0.47). The formula used to calculate silver equivalence for the RRYJ is: AgEq = Ag g/t + (Au g/t x 75.96) + (Pb% x 30.3) + (Zn% x 35.6).

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2020 underground diamond drill program. All samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia. MSA is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 250 gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub sample was analysed using a combination of MSA Labs FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 30 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati, P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke . Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 .





Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia . Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 3 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 250- 300 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid – Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g. the Troy mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu. ( Hecla website link).





Duncan Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia . The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2500 m . At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

