Rokmaster Files PEA Technical Report for The Revel Ridge Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corporation (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of a technical report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, for its previously announced Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its Revel Ridge Project, located in southeastern British Columbia.

A summary of the PEA results was announced in Rokmaster's news release dated December 8, 2020. The report titled "An Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of The Revel Ridge Project, Revelstoke, B.C., Canada" (the "Technical Rpeort") has been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under Rokmaster's profile. A copy of the Technical Report will also be available on Rokmaster's website at www.rokmaster.com.

An updated corporate presentation is available on Rokmaster's website at https://www.rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/.

