01.05.2023 17:55:00
Roku, ARPU, and Other 4-Letter Words
Sometimes numbers don't make sense at first glance, but there's usually a method to the math-ness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) posted better-than-expected financial results last week, but there's at least one thing that might not pass your sniff test. Roku's audience grew by 17% to 71.6 million over the past year. Average revenue per user -- or ARPU -- declined by 5% from where that metric stood a year ago. How can platform revenue clock in with a year-over-year decline of 1% in the first quarter in that scenario? The number of active accounts has grown a lot faster than the dip in ARPU. Shouldn't this number be positive? There is a logical explanation to all of this. Roku bulls may not like the answer, but it's not a thesis buster for long-term investors. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
