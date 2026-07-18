Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
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18.07.2026 13:42:01
Roku CFO Dan Jedda Sells 7,000 Shares for $993,300
Dan Jedda, CFO & COO of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), sold shares of Class A Common Stock on July 15, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($141.90); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($143.32).Roku, Inc. is a leading streaming television platform operator with a substantial market presence, commanding a $21.3 billion market capitalization and generating $5.0 billion in TTM revenue across its integrated platform and player segments. The company has established a competitive advantage through its expansive user base of millions of active accounts and its ability to aggregate diverse content offerings while providing targeted advertising solutions to media partners. Roku's strategic positioning in the secular shift toward streaming entertainment and away from traditional cable television provides a foundation for sustained growth in the evolving media consumption landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.
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15.06.26
|Roku-Aktie legt nach Übernahmeangebot von Fox zeitweise deutlich zu (finanzen.at)
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15.06.26
|Fox to acquire streaming platform Roku for $22bn (Financial Times)