01.03.2022 15:00:00
Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at BMO’s Digital Advertising Summit
Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will present at the BMO Digital Advertising Summit on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Louden is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Roku website at www.roku.com/investor.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.
Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.
