Roku Debuts its First Adult Animated Scripted Series, "DOOMLANDS,” on Jan. 28 on The Roku Channel

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced "DOOMLANDS” will premiere on The Roku Channel on January 28. From the irreverent mind of Josh O’Keefe, "DOOMLANDS” is Roku’s first adult animated series. The show started as creator Josh O'Keefe's university film project turned crowd-funded pilot and was later developed by Josh Bowen and Look Mom! Productions. The series looks at the life of the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender, Lhandi, as they sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub: The Oasis. Facing ruthless desert gangs, memory-stealing creeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti, all this crew's got to do to survive is not kill each other. The series will be available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

"‘DOOMLANDS is a post-apocalyptic animated comedy soaked in dust, beer and blood. It's an homage to Ozploitation and Sci-Fi cinema, and after many years in development, I'm so stoked for it to debut on The Roku Channel,” said creator Josh O’Keefe.

Executive producer and managing director of Look Mom! Productions Josh Bowen continued, "DOOMLANDS is ‘Mad Max’ meets ‘Cheers’ in the Mos Eisley Cantina, which is a major part of what originally attracted us to the concept. This project was produced almost entirely throughout the pandemic. In fact, Josh literally produced this show from my mom's basement with the help of her home cooked meals. The final product is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our team, and we’re so excited that it’s now a Roku Original.”

"I believe Josh O’Keefe is well on his way to becoming a household name in animation,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. "What he’s created with DOOMLANDS is clever, laugh out loud funny, and indisputably wild, all while grounding the show in excellent characters. We feel so lucky to be the home to his brilliance.”

Mark Little and Kayla Lorette star as Danny Doom and Lhandi, respectively. Produced by Look Mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Media company, "DOOMLANDS” was written by Josh O’Keefe, Roger Bainbridge, Brandon Hackett, Kayla Lorette and Mark Little. Lee Porter and Josh O'Keefe served as co-showrunners. The series is directed by Josh O'Keefe.

