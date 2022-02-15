|
15.02.2022 13:05:00
Roku Earnings: Here's What to Watch
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is off to a fumbling start in 2022. Year to date, the stock has tumbled 30%. This poor performance means the stakes are high going into the streaming TV company's fourth-quarter earnings report this week. Could Roku put up numbers that impress the Street, reinvigorating interest in the stock? Or will the company's fourth-quarter numbers be underwhelming (or possibly even disappointing)?Ahead of the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday evening, here's an overview of some of the key metrics worth checking on.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!