16.02.2023 13:21:00
Roku Earnings: What You Need to Know
Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) fourth-quarter results are out -- and the initial reaction from Wall Street is positive -- at least based on the growth stock's more than 10% gain during after-hours trading on Wednesday. But are the results as good as the Street's initial reaction implies?Revenue for the quarter crushed analyst estimates -- and guidance was slightly better than expected, too. Additionally, active users and streaming hours grew by double-digit rates.But even though some figures were better than analyst expectations, the results were largely underwhelming, if not concerning, when considered outside the context of analyst expectations. Here are some of the key takeaways from the quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
