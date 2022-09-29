Roku enables brand new cross-media measurement of Traditional TV, Connected TV, Desktop, and Mobile Ad Campaigns together with Nielsen

Marketers can now deduplicate campaign reach and frequency of ads on Roku across traditional TV, connected TV, computer and mobile, in a significant step toward Nielsen ONE

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), America's No. 1 TV streaming platform*, will enable four-screen measurement for the first time across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop, and mobile in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings. Now, marketers running ads with Roku can deduplicate campaign reach and frequency across all four screens in the home. Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication will initially be available in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings and will underpin audience deduplication in Nielsen ONE , the company's forthcoming cross-media measurement platform, upon release in December 2022. This measurement is available on the Roku platform, inclusive of any Roku media running through OneView and video inventory on Roku Ad Framework certified channels.

As consumers spend more time streaming, marketers are diversifying their media investments and continue to shift more dollars to TV streaming than ever before. Nielsen's latest edition of "The Gauge" reveals streaming surpassed cable for the first time in July, capturing its largest share of TV viewing to date. OneView, Roku's ad platform built for TV streaming, is directly integrated with Nielsen's measurement solution, enabling robust, person-level measurement of ad campaigns on the Roku platform.

This announcement builds upon a longstanding relationship between Roku and Nielsen that began with Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings measurement in 2016. Since then, more than 200 advertisers have measured their TV streaming campaigns on Roku. This expansion of measurement capabilities on the Roku platform is an important step toward delivering a consistent and comparable cross-media solution with Nielsen ONE.

"Marketers are increasingly investing in CTV to follow consumers. However, brands want consistent measurement across screens," said Kim Gilberti, SVP, Product Management, Nielsen. "Marketers can now better evaluate CTV inventory's unique reach and frequency in conjunction with their entire Roku buy in a comparable and comprehensive manner, and advertisers can reduce waste and help ensure that relevant ads are delivered to the right audiences across devices. This release brings us one step closer to providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across screens with Nielsen ONE."

"We believe that all TV ads will be accountable and measurable," said Asaf Davidov, Head of Ad Measurement and Research, Roku. "Our direct consumer relationship, our scale, and our tech all make us uniquely positioned to work with Nielsen to make measurement simpler and more accurate as marketers shift spend to TV streaming."

Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication is foundational to deduplicate audiences across devices, services and platforms in Nielsen ONE, which will provide a consistent, comparable, and deduplicated view into the channels and platforms audiences consume, across screens.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

*America's No. 1 TV streaming platform is based hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, October 2021

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to trends related to TV streaming and marketing related to TV streaming; the benefits, features, and capabilities of the OneView platform and the Roku Ad Framework; and the benefits, growth and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku's website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roku-enables-brand-new-cross-media-measurement-of-traditional-tv-connected-tv-desktop-and-mobile-ad-campaigns-together-with-nielsen-301636427.html

SOURCE Nielsen