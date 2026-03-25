Roku Expands Howdy Streaming Service To Prime Video In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Roku (ROKU) announced the launch of Howdy, its ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service, now available as a subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. for $2.99 per month. This marks the first time the service has expanded beyond the Roku platform.

Howdy currently features popular titles such as A Haunting in Venice, Sleepless in Seattle, and Ice Age, along with a wide selection of rom-coms, medical dramas, '90s comedies, feel-good classics, and more.

Through this expansion, Prime Video customers can access Howdy's growing library of thousands of films and television series, offering over 10,000 hours of entertainment. Content partners include Disney Entertainment, FilmRise, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. Discovery, alongside select Roku Originals.

Howdy now joins Prime Video's extensive lineup of more than 100 subscription options available to U.S. customers.

ROKU Tuesday's regular trading at $95.59, down $2.22 or 2.27%. In overnight trading, the stock rebounded slightly to $96.85, gaining $1.26 or 1.32%.