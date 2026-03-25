Roku Aktie

Roku für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.03.2026 02:41:04

Roku Expands Howdy Streaming Service To Prime Video In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Roku (ROKU) announced the launch of Howdy, its ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service, now available as a subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. for $2.99 per month. This marks the first time the service has expanded beyond the Roku platform.

Howdy currently features popular titles such as A Haunting in Venice, Sleepless in Seattle, and Ice Age, along with a wide selection of rom-coms, medical dramas, '90s comedies, feel-good classics, and more.

Through this expansion, Prime Video customers can access Howdy's growing library of thousands of films and television series, offering over 10,000 hours of entertainment. Content partners include Disney Entertainment, FilmRise, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. Discovery, alongside select Roku Originals.

Howdy now joins Prime Video's extensive lineup of more than 100 subscription options available to U.S. customers.

ROKU Tuesday's regular trading at $95.59, down $2.22 or 2.27%. In overnight trading, the stock rebounded slightly to $96.85, gaining $1.26 or 1.32%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Roku Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Roku Inc. 82,25 -2,41% Roku Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
22.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.03.26 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.03.26 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Deeskalation im Iran: ATX schließlich etwas fester -- DAX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zu Gewinnen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche befand. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich tiefer. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Dienstag auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen