Roku Hits 70 Million Users, but It's Not All Good News

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Couch-tethered streamers continue flocking to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) to guide them through their viewing sessions. Roku announced on Thursday that it has topped 70 million active accounts. It's a big round number for the company behind the country's most popular video streaming operating system for TVs, commanding nearly double the market share of its nearest rival. Roku had just 60.1 million homes actively engaging with its platform a year ago, making this a respectable gain of at least 16% over that time. It's also entertaining at least 4.6 million more active accounts than it had just three months ago. The sequential jump is refreshing, but this is a seasonally potent period for Roku. A lot of smart TVs with its operating system built in as well as subsidized Roku dongles were handed over during the gift-giving season in late December. It's still better than the 3.7 million net additions it delivered during the fourth quarter of 2021. It's refreshing news, but there's still a problem here.Continue reading