Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
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15.06.2026 19:08:16
Roku Is Being Acquired. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Rumors were swirling late last week that Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had put itself on the auction block. The scuttlebutt suggested that the company was in talks to be acquired by a major U.S. media company, according to Bloomberg, citing "people with knowledge of the matter." Those reports sent the stock up 20% on Friday, as investors considered the ramifications of a potential tie-up.Turns out those rumors were well-founded. A joint press release dropped Monday morning, revealing that Roku had agreed to be acquired by Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) (NASDAQ:FOX) in a deal that's sure to shake up the media space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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