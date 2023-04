Roku Just Surpassed Cable in This 1 Crucial Metric

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past couple of decades, there has been a paradigm shift going on in the living room. While cable TV was once the undisputed place for in-home entertainment, advances in technology, changing consumer tastes, and a growing number of choices have pushed cable into a gradual -- yet undeniable -- secular decline. The number of consumers without cable long ago surpassed those who still have pay TV.One of the factors helping accelerate the irrelevance of cable is streaming video. And no platform is fueling that trend more than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). By providing audiences with a long and growing list of viewing options, the streaming pioneer has become a staple in a growing number of households.When the company reported its financial results after the market close on Wednesday, Roku surpassed cable in one crucial metric, cementing its place in television history.Continue reading