Roku May Be In a Lot of Trouble -- Here's Why

The last few days have been a wild ride in the stock market. At the end of last week, SVB Financial, one of the nation's largest financial institutions, faced a sudden liquidity crunch. During its earnings call, investors were caught off-guard when the company announced that it was seeking to raise additional capital.Subsequently, businesses and individuals who held funds at Silicon Valley Bank began to request withdrawals. This spiraled into a metaphorical contagion, and seemingly overnight Silicon Valley Bank was hit with a bank run.So, what does this have to do with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU)? Well, SVB Financial has become the de facto bank of choice for, you guess it, technology companies in Silicon Valley. Following the bank run, Roku announced that the company held roughly a quarter of its cash with SVB Financial.Continue reading
